HDK slams Cong over A-khata, B-khata conversion scheme

Bengaluru: Union Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy launched a sharp attack on the Congress government’s proposed plan to convert ‘B-Khata’ properties into ‘A-Khata’, calling it a deceptive and burdensome move for the people. Speaking at a press conference at the JDS office in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy mocked the scheme, saying, “This is the Congress government’s sixth guarantee a plan to mislead and burden the citizens.”

Kumaraswamy alleged that the Congress government is preparing to “loot the public” under the guise of property regulation. “After emptying the state treasury through their five guarantees, they are now coming up with a new way to collect money from people in the name of A-Khata and B-Khata conversion,” he said.

The former Chief Minister said that the scheme offers no real benefit to property owners. “They say over 3 to 4 lakh applications have already reached BESCOM, but what is the outcome for the people? The government is imposing an additional 5% conversion fee, which will become a financial burden rather than relief,” he alleged. Kumaraswamy further said that the B-Khata problem has existed since 1995, and successive governments have struggled to resolve it. “An order was issued in 1997 regarding the matter. During our tenure, we undertook several initiatives to develop Bengaluru’s urban infrastructure,” he said.

Highlighting his contributions during his tenure, Kumaraswamy stated, “We upgraded seven city municipal councils to nine, expanded 68 wards to 98, and merged 110 villages into the BBMP for better governance. In just five years, our government allocated nearly ₹25,000 crore for the city’s development.”

The JD(S) leader accused the Congress government of resorting to “financial gimmicks” to cover its fiscal deficit, claiming that such measures would not solve the city’s civic or property issues but instead push the burden onto ordinary citizens.

Kumaraswamy’s remarks come amid growing criticism from opposition parties over the Siddaramaiah-led government’s fiscal management and its rollout of new schemes after the implementation of five major “guarantee” programs that have significantly strained the state’s finances.