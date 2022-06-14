Health specialists see rise in anxiety, stress levels in children

Bengaluru: After a long gap of more than two years due to Covid19, children are getting back to school. The transition from virtual to real time school hasn't been very smooth on some children. Post-pandemic, as children return to their physical classrooms in huge numbers, mental health specialists are seeing a disturbing rise in anxiety and stress levels. A lot of students are facing anxiety related to exams, facing teachers, answering questions, discipline and punctuality, peer interaction and other school-related issues.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Shradha Shejekar, Consultant – Psychiatry, Aster RV Hospital, said, "A lot of primary school children are facing anxiety and panic attacks due to the fear of facing teachers and answering questions in the classroom. Apart from this a lot of children are finding it difficult to complete class work as they have lost touch of writing fast and hence find the time inadequate to copy from the board."

Explaining the state of mind of children these days, she furthers adds that, "Children are not only lagging behind in basic skills like reading, comprehension, or solving simple math problems, but also lacking in socio-emotional skills like empathy, self-control, expressing feelings, decision making, social awareness, discipline which is worrisome."

There are some social and interpersonal concerns. Some feel stressed due to physical strain and exhaustion as they are not used to much physical activity now. They are taking time adjusting to a socially stimulating environment after a long haul of living in isolation within the four walls of their homes, Dr Shradha Shejekar said.

Teachers should give sufficient time and opportunities to children to ease this anxiety. Weekly class tests, orals on short topics, handwriting and dictation practice on a regular basis should be strictly inculcated to help children face their fears. Teachers should be empathetic towards children, avoid punishments and try warning the children until they get adjusted to offline schooling. Socialisation, role play, interactive sessions will make the classes interesting further, she said. She added, parental help goes a long way in monitoring child behaviour and psychology. Parents should be vigilant about their children's behavioural changes and extend the child a helping hand. Instead of lecturing the child, try to have a bi-directional conversation to understand the child's point of view. Also bring to the notice of the teacher the anxiety issues the child is facing. Have exclusive family time to avoid children feeling lonely or helpless.