Officials to provide infrastructure to resettlement villages in tiger zone: DC

Nirmal : DistrictCollector Abhilash Abhinav directed the officials to provide infrastructure to the resettlement villages of Qawwal Tiger Zone. On Thursday evening, she held a meeting with the officials of the concerned departments on the issues of the Forest Conservation Act, the facilities provided to the people of KawwAal Forest Rehabilitation Villages Rampur and Mysampet.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that plans should be made considering the opinions of the local people. Along with the welfare of the people, it is suggested to protect the forests of Kawwal. They are required to provide infrastructure such as roads, electricity, drinking water for residences.

Actions should be taken to provide good education in the village school to ensure the future of the children. Industries or self-employment avenues should be encouraged to provide employment opportunities.

Officials were directed to implement the Forest Conservation Act propers. She discussed with the concerned officials the issues of protection of forest lands, environment, restoration of natural resources etc.