Heavy Rain in Karnataka: Schools and Colleges Closed on June 25

Karnataka is receiving heavy rainfall due to the monsoon as some areas are experiencing very heavy rainfall, forcing the government to close schools and colleges in a few districts on Wednesday, June 25, and keep students and teachers safe, the government

In Belagavi and Khanapur taluks, all anganwadis, schools, and colleges will stay closed. This was decided by the District Commissioner, Mohammad Roshan.

In Sakleshpur taluk (Hassan district), only primary and high schools are closed. This was announced by Deputy Commissioner K.S. Lathakumari.

In Dandeli taluk (Uttara Kannada district), schools and colleges will remain closed due to heavy rain and unsafe travel conditions.

The IMD has predicted that the rain may continue for 4–5 more days. People in Belagavi and Dharwad districts should be especially careful.

People are asked to stay indoors and avoid travel unless necessary.