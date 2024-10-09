Heavy rains devastate Yadagiri’s farmers, ruin crops

Yadagiri: Over the past month, heavy and continuous rainfall has wreaked havoc across Yadagiri district, severely impacting the region’s farmers. The unrelenting downpour has caused widespread damage, particularly to crops, leaving the agricultural community in distress. Farmers who were already reeling from last year’s drought are now facing the possibility of complete crop failure due to excessive rains. One of the hardest-hit crops is tur dal (togari), a staple for many farmers in the Yadgiri and Gurmatkal talukas. As the area lacks irrigation facilities, farmers rely heavily on rain-fed agriculture to grow this crop. However, the relentless rainfall has saturated the soil, causing water to stagnate in fields, and this prolonged moisture exposure has led to root rot and plant decay.

The Togari plants, which were expected to flower and bear fruit around this time, have been stunted by the excessive rain. Many crops that should have stood tall are now withering away at knee height, plagued by root disease and drying leaves. The crops are literally being crushed under the weight of waterlogged soil, with the roots rotting from excessive moisture. Farmers had invested heavily in their crops earlier in the season, purchasing seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides, and working diligently for months to nurture their crops. Unfortunately, the torrential rains have wiped out these efforts, leaving farmers with significant financial losses. Cotton farmers have also faced a similar fate, with their crops succumbing to the heavy rains and humidity.

In light of this devastating situation, farmers associations are urging the government to take immediate action. They are calling for a comprehensive survey of the affected areas and have requested compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre for those whose crops have been destroyed. The plea emphasizes the need for urgent financial relief to help farmers recover from this agricultural disaster. With widespread crop damage reported across the district, the farmers of Yadagiri are hoping for swift government intervention to mitigate their losses and support them through this challenging time.