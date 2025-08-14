Hettich unveils magical interior solutions

Bengaluru: Hettich India has announced the relaunch of its Experience Centre in Bengaluru, adding another state-of-the-art centre to its newly standardized customer engagement format. The refreshed concept is designed to offer a consistent, immersive environment where homeowners, designers, and industry professionals can explore premium, German-engineered interior solutions in a guided and inspiring setting.

The Bengaluru centre has been redesigned to reflect Hettich’s renewed focus on experiential engagement and format consistency. This transformation is in sync with Hettich’s magical interior experiences across all Experience Centres in India, ensuring that every visitor—regardless of location—encounters the same commitment to quality, innovation, and personalized service.