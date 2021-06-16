High command has final say on leadership change: Eshwarappa

Bengaluru: Amid intense speculation on changing leadership in Karnataka, senior BJP leader and Rural Development minister K S Eshwarappa on Wednesday claimed that the high command would take a final decision. Eshwarappa is the second minister after Revenue Minister R Ashok to have publicly admitted that there were attempts being made to replace Yediyurappa.



Eshwarappa's statement came on the day when BJP national general secretary Arun Singh visited Bengaluru to assess the situation. Arun Singh is expected to hold talks with ministers, legislators and party workers during his three-day visit.

Speaking to media persons, Eshwarappa said: "It's true that some have proposed that the CM should be changed. Some others want Yediyurappa to continue. Some even went to Delhi. I would be lying if I said there are no problems. Singh is here expressly to solve the problems".

Eshwarappa is known to have a love-hate relationship with Yediyurappa. He even met Governor Vajubhai R Vala with a formal complaint against Yediyurappa's "direct interference" in the affairs of his department, which was an unprecedented show of discord. "MLAs, ministers and office-bearers will meet Singh and give vent to their problems. I don't know. Whatever the high command decides will be final," said Eshwarappa when asked if there would be a change in leadership after Singh's visit.

On the other side, BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday once again ruled out the possibility of a leadership change in the State.

Speculations have been rife for some time now that a section of the ruling BJP is trying to push for unseating Yediyurappa. However, Singh had recently ruled out replacing the Chief Minister and asserted that Yediyurappa would continue in the top post. His visit comes amid growing disgruntlement among a section of BJP legislators like Hubli-Dharwad MLA Arvind Bellad and Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar who have made visits to Delhi to meet national leaders and expressed the feeling of some legislators against Yediyurappa's style of functioning and requested them to rein in the Chief Minister. Leaders like MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and MLC A H Vishwanath have been embarrassing the government with their statements against the functioning of the government and the Chief Minister, alleging interference from Yediyurappa's younger son and state BJP vice president B Y Vijayendra in administration.

Also, the government's Chief Whip V Sunil Kumar has publicly asked BJP leadership to provide a "platform, where legislators can air their grievances. This even as some BJP legislators are said to be pushing for convening a legislature party meeting, pointing at certain decisions taken by the government, its functioning, handling of the Covid crisis and alleged instances of corruption, among others.

Amid all these activities and speculations, Yediyurappa had earlier said he would continue in the top post as long as the BJP high command has confidence in him.