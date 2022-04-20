High-level panel to vet tenders for projects worth above 50 crore

Shivamogga: A high-level committee headed by a retired High Court judge and comprising an economic expert and a technical expert of the department concerned has been constituted to scrutinise tenders for projects worth above Rs 50 crore, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Addressing a media conference in Shivamogga, he said, "The Committee has been constituted under the KTTP Act. The tenders would be awarded only after the committee scrutinises the estimates, tender pre-conditions and other aspects. The committee will start functioning within the next few days. If the number of tenders is too many, then a parallel committee would be constituted to ensure speedy processing." Officials have been instructed not to award any works on oral orders in Urban Development and Rural Development departments. Action would be initiated against the engineers concerned. In rural areas PDO and EO would be held responsible. Clear orders have been passed in this regard, Bommai said. Replying to a question about the percentage culture in the government and Santosh Patil suicide case, Bommai said, "It is very important to control this. But the Santosh Patil suicide case is different. Here bills have been claimed after executing works on oral orders. So, a thorough investigation is on. The two issues cannot be equated."

Responding to another question on irregularities in tenders of below Rs50 crore at district level, the Chief Minister said, after watching the functioning of the High Level Committee, 'we will constitute committees at the district level too if necessary because the development works should not get bogged down'.

In response to a question on cabinet expansion or reshuffle, the Chief Minister said, "it is not about my prerogative. In politics you have to make the right decisions at the right time."