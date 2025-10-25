High-level probe ordered into Kurnool bus tragedy: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the Karnataka government has urged the Andhra Pradesh government to conduct a high-level investigation into the tragic Kurnool bus accident. Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha on Friday, Shivakumar described the incident as deeply unfortunate and emphasized the need for all states to prioritize preventive measures to ensure public safety.

Recalling a similar recent incident, he said, “A Green Line bus traveling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad had also met with an accident. Fortunately, due to the timely alertness of our party’s Raichur president, around 20 medical students on board were saved with only minor injuries. However, the police of that state had not taken necessary action at the time. When I visited Raichur, some people showed me a video of that incident.”

DCM Shivakumar further stated that although the Kurnool accident occurred in another state, Karnataka’s Home and Transport Ministers have been instructed to pay close attention to such issues. “Every state government must be vigilant about implementing precautionary measures,” he added.

He pointed out that negligence appeared to have played a role in the mishap and stressed the importance of a thorough investigation to determine the cause. “This is not a minor incident. We must ensure that such tragedies do not recur,” he said.

When asked about internal party leadership discussions, Shivakumar remarked, “Discipline is our party’s priority. I will not comment on this now — I will speak to the concerned leaders privately.”