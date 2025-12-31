Mudiraj political empowerment: Eatala urges unity to reclaim fishing rights and BC-A status

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatela Rajender on Tuesday issued a clarion call for the political and social empowerment of the Mudiraj community, demanding traditional rights over lakes and a shift to the BC-A category. Addressing a grand felicitation ceremony for newly elected Mudiraj sarpanches and deputy sarpanches from across Telangana, Rajender congratulated the victors for defeating “money power” at the grassroots level.

Rajender noted that winning local elections is often more challenging than a parliamentary race due to direct financial pressures and local rivalries. “You have secured victory against the flow of money. Do not let this opportunity go to waste,” he urged, calling on the leaders to serve with integrity to earn lasting public respect.

Emphasising the community’s electoral significance, the MP highlighted that the Mudiraj population is spread across 45 constituencies, including districts like Makthal and Narayanpet. He asserted that their numbers could decisively influence political outcomes if the community remains united.

“We must not remain dependent or backward. With our population and skills, we must rise to claim our rightful place,” he added.

Focusing on economic grievances, Rajender demanded that the government grant Mudirajs exclusive rights over village lakes and water bodies traditionally used for fishing. He called for the cancellation of existing government orders on cooperative society memberships, advocating for a new policy that ensures fair access and eliminates middlemen. He further pressed for robust support systems, including the provision of free fish seedlings, ice boxes, transport facilities, and dedicated fishing zones in major irrigation projects.

Recalling his previous advocacy in the State Assembly, Rajender reiterated that shifting the Mudiraj community from the BC-D to the BC-A category is a “just and reasonable” demand. Pledging to be at the forefront of the struggle against exploitation, he concluded by stating that political empowerment must be the ultimate goal of the community.