High-Speed Police Pursuit of Rowdy Sheeter, Sparks Chaos After He Damages Other Vehicles

Udupi: Manipal witnessed a dramatic police chase when a notorious rowdy sheeter, allegedly linked to Garuda Gang, caused a series of accidents while attempting to flee from law enforcement. The suspect, identified as Isaac, was wanted by the Nelamangala police in connection with a robbery case.

The high-speed pursuit unfolded on the DC Office Road after Isaac, spotting the police, tried to escape in his vehicle. His reckless driving resulted in damage to multiple vehicles, including four cars and a two-wheeler. The Nelamangala police, who had come to apprehend him, immediately sought assistance from the Manipal police.

Despite his desperate attempts to evade capture, Isaac’s escape was cut short near Mannapalla in Manipal. However, he managed to abandon his vehicle and flee on foot along with a young woman who was traveling with him. The woman has been detained for further questioning.

Authorities have registered a case at the Manipal police station, and a joint investigation by the Manipal and Nelamangala police is underway. The chase, which was caught on CCTV, showcases Isaac's reckless driving and the extent of the damage caused. Two police vehicles from Bengaluru were also damaged in the operation.

Providing insight into the case, Udupi Superintendent of Police, Dr. Arun K, stated that Isaac fled after abandoning his vehicle due to technical issues. While the girl who was with him remains in custody, he is currently on the run. Special teams have been deployed to track him down and ensure his arrest.