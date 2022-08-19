Higher Education Minister holds discussion with Athens University 

Bengaluru: The Stare Minister for Higher Education, Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan held a preliminary discussion with regard to inking an MoU between the prestigious Sri Jayachamarajendra Government Polytechnic (SJP) and Athens State University of USA to facilitate commencing Associated Degree Courses.

The Athens State University, President, Philip K Way was present in the meeting. Speaking on the occassion at his office at the Vikasa Soudha, the Minister Ashwath Narayan said, as per the MoU, Associate Degrees will be started in Cyber security English training and skill development courses. To achieve this there are plans to enter into an MoU with Dallas community college of Athens University.

If it takes the final shape, opportunity will be provided to the students of Dallas community college of Athens State University to come here and pursue their studies. It is noted, here, that the Athens varsity has already entered into MOUs with Kuvempu University and Sri Krishnadevaraya University.

Under the Cyber Security programme already 24 students of SJP are being trained. They are studying eight courses of America online. These students will go to the Athens University to study final year of their course in 2023-24, Minister explained.

He informed that the Athens University is also very eager to teach quality English to the students of Karnataka. It has also expressed interest to set up a training centre at DCTE, he added.

Minister Ashwath Narayan also said, the university will also provide a 4 years Nursing Degree Education in association with the State Skill Development Corporation.The Athens University delegation which arrived here on Tuesday, will stay in the State for 10 days. The delegation visited SJP on Thursday to discuss about twinning degrees.

The members of the delegation will discuss with the Vice Chancellor of Sri Krishnadevaraya University on August 22. The delegation will convene a meeting with Prof B Thimme Gowda, Deputy Chairman of State Higher Education Council on August 23, Narayan informed.

Meanwhile the members of the delegation will visit the historical place Hampi on August 21. The Commissioner P Pradeep, Director, Appaji Gowda, Additional Director, Ashok B Revanakar, Joint Director, Ravichandran, Srikanth and Arun Sitaraman, Advisors (DCTE) were present on behalf of the State government.