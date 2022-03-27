Hijab remark row: Siddaramaiah denies denigrating pontiffs

Mysuru: After his alleged remarks on hijab drew flak from various quarters, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and former CM Siddaramaiah on Saturday denied that he said anything disrespectful of swami jis.

Coming down heavily on the media for creating a controversy by misquoting his statements, Siddaramaiah said, "You ask me questions and create a controversy. I haven't spoken anything denigrating swami jis".

"I haven't even used the word hijab in my speech. Don't you know the difference between hijab and dupatta? Both are different. I have only mentioned about the types of dresses worn in public. However, you have linked it to something else and created a controversy. I have the highest regards for swami jis and also mutts," clarified Siddaramaiah. Siddaramaiah, however, said that he had only given suggestions that students who wear dupatta be allowed to write exams. "I am not against uniform. Duppatta of the same colour as uniform should be allowed. What's wrong with that? I have given the advice and it is left to the government to either accept or reject it," said Siddaramaiah.

Yatindra Siddaramaiah also came in support of his father saying, Siddaramaiah did not defame swami jis. Speaking to media persons here, Yatindra said his father just compared the headgear with that of pontiffs.