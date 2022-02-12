Hijab row: Police hold flag march in Udupi

Udupi: In view of a tense situation arising from recent row over hijab, the police on Friday staged a flag march in Udupi, Kaup and Padubidri in the district.

According to police sources, the flag march was held to send a clear message that situation was under control and no untoward incidents would be allowed to happen. About 238 policemen and approximately 50 police officers, including Udupi SP Vishnuvardhan and DSP Siddalingappa took part in the flag march. Vishnuvardhan said stringent action would be taken against those trying to disturb peace in educational institutions.

"By staging flag march the police department seeks to instil confidence among people that police are there to maintain law and order," the SP said. In Kaup, a route march was also organised. Inspector Prakash of the Kaup Circle Police headed it.

The march, which took place roughly two and a half kilometres from town to Polipu Junction and back to Kaup police station, involved about 90 officers from three police stations in the Kaup circle. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel arrived in Udupi in the day to keep a strict vigil on potential trouble makers.