Hindu body raises concern over illegal mosque, assured action

Bengaluru: The right-wing outfit, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has approached the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) with a civic issue regarding construction of an illegal mosque. The mosque is being built in the AECS Layout of Bengaluru near Singasandra.

On Saturday, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has asked the BBMP to halt construction of this mosque as it is right below a high-tension electric line of the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). A video of a building under the high-tension line in the area alleged to be a mosque has also surfaced on various social media platforms.

According to the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, several repeated complaints were addressed by the locals to the BBMP regarding this matter but in vain. The convenor of the outfit, Mohan Gowda has now demanded for answers from the State Government regarding this issue. The letter that was submitted to the BBMP stated that the rules put forth by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission are being violated in the case of this mosque. "Our demand is that the construction of this mosque be halted and the structure be razed. If the demand is not met, we will be taking the issue to the High Court," part of the letter said.

"Would the BBMP conducted itself in the same manner had it been an issue related to a building of the Hindu community?" the letter questioned.

Tushar Giri Nath, the Chief Commissioner of BBMP said, "Wherever a high-tension electric line passes through, there is a restriction on the construction of structures under it. Structures being constructed under these high-tension lines can attract a criminal case." Tushar claimed that the building in this case was not given permission by the civic body and assured that the owner of this land will be informed about the demolition and necessary action will be taken.