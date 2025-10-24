Hindu girl alleges ‘love jihad’ pressure, refuses to convert

A disturbing case of alleged love jihad has emerged in Bengaluru, where a Hindu girl has accused a Muslim man of entering into a physical relationship under the guise of love and refusing to marry her because she did not convert to Islam.

The victim approached the HSR Layout Police Station, filing a complaint against Mohammed Ishaq bin Abdul Rasool, stating that the accused is already engaged to another Muslim girl. The case has now assumed the contours of a love jihad allegation.

According to the complaint, the girl met Ishaq through Instagram, and their friendship soon turned into a romantic relationship. On October 30, 2024, they met near Elements Mall, Dhanisandra, to discuss marriage. Ishaq allegedly took the girl to a private lodge, where he promised marriage and engaged in repeated physical contact with her.

By September 2025, the victim discovered that Ishaq was in contact with multiple girls. When she insisted on marriage, he allegedly kept postponing the dates with excuses. Furthermore, Ishaq reportedly threatened her, saying, “If you come to my house, you will not leave alive,” and verbally abused her.

The complaint also details coercion to convert. The victim claimed that Ishaq’s family pressured her, stating that for marriage to occur, she must convert to Islam, learn to perform namaz, and complete the conversion within 40 days. She alleged that she once attempted suicide due to the mental strain caused by this pressure.

The case has raised concerns over coercive religious conversion and exploitation of young women under the pretext of romance. Police have registered a case and are investigating the allegations.

This incident highlights the ongoing debate and public concern regarding love jihad in Karnataka, with authorities urging vigilance and legal action to protect vulnerable individuals from coercion and exploitation.