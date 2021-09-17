Hindu Group Yells Protests Against Karnataka Government's Temple Demolition

Hindu Jagaran Vedike activists assembled in front of the Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple to protest the demolition of Mahadevamma temple in a village in Nanjangud chanted shouts against the State Government and its officials, causing considerable embarrassment for BJP MLA SA Ramadass and other regional party leaders.



The activists, led by organising secretary Jagadish Karanth, condemned the district administration's temple demolition campaign and demanded that authorities involved in the destruction of the Hucchagani village temple be prosecuted.The agitators chanted, BJP BJP and BJP.

Karanth spoke out against the BJP government and lambasted the district administration, especially the deputy commissioner and Nanjangud tahsildar, accusing them of demolishing the temple in the early hours of the morning without understanding the Supreme Court judgement.

The issue has splintered the BJP, with some members of parliament, like Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, criticising the district government and speaking out against the demolition. Mr. Ramdas and others in the party, on the other hand, argue that court orders must be followed while legal attempts are made to protect temples.

The subject will be considered by the Cabinet, and a final decision on the removal of unlicensed places of worship will be made, he said. Mr. Somashekar noted that the local authorities have been requested to provide a report on the demolition of the Mahadevamma temple.