Historic Anegundi monuments under threat due to official apathy

Gangavati: Ancient forts, temples and heritage structures dating back to the pre-Vijayanagar and Vijayanagar eras in Anegundi are facing severe damage due to the negligence of the Archaeology Department, local residents have alleged.

Anegundi, historically recorded as the original capital of the Vijayanagar Empire before the seat was shifted to Hampi, still houses many remnants of its glorious past. Numerous temples, gateways, mantapas and fort walls stand as silent witnesses to centuries of history — but today they are crumbling due to lack of conservation. One alarming incident has come to light at the Agasi fort gate of Chikkarampura, one of the four historic gateways of Anegundi. Local reports say that mantapas atop the fort have been demolished by encroachers who have illegally built houses inside this protected area. Ironically, this land falls under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department and no legal titles have been issued here, yet illegal construction continues unchecked. Similarly, private individuals are reportedly destroying parts of the ancient Anegundi fort ruins on the left side of the main road connecting Anegundi to Anjanadri and Talwara Ghat, to carry out unauthorized civil works.

The Anegundi region and 18 surrounding villages come under the Hampi World Heritage Area Development Authority. As this area is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site, any construction activity here requires mandatory permission from the authority. However, locals say unauthorized work goes on blatantly while officials look the other way.

“It is unfortunate that the few remaining monuments are also being destroyed. The authorities must wake up and take urgent steps to protect what is left,” demanded local youth leader Devendra R.B.

Reacting to the allegations, Shejeshwar, Assistant Director, State Archaeology Museum and Heritage Department, Kamalapur division, said: “We were not aware of this issue. I will immediately send a team for inspection and personally visit the site within two days.”