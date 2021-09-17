HJV organises huge protest against demolition of temple

Mysuru: Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) has come down heavily on the bureaucrats especially the chief secretary to the state government, deputy commissioner of Mysuru and Nanjangud tahsildar for the demolition of Adishakti Mahadevamma temple at Uchagani village in Nanjangud taluk.

Addressing the gathering HJV southern wing general secretary Jagadish Karanth alleged that "The ignorant Chief Secretary of the State Government is in service for the last 30 years. Are they ignorant of reading even the Supreme Court order? he questioned.

Temple clearance should be the last option, If the temples are legal and have been built before the date specified by Supreme Court, such temples should be regularised. Otherwise it must be relocated. If no options are available, demolition should be the last option. This is the procedure to be followed, said Karanth. If the country does injustice in the name of the Supreme Court order, we are not the one who tolerate it. Because we are in a democratic system.

This should be the first and last incident. Otherwise we will spread the movement against officials across the state. Uchagani Temple had huge religious sentiments and history while authorities dismantled the temple without any prior information or notice, he claimed Journalist assaulted Mohammed Safdar Kaiser chief editor of The Daily Kausar was recording the speech of Jagadish Karanth when a group of activists took objection for video recording the event.

They demanded Kaiser to delete the recording and manhandled him.

Police rushed , succeeded in keeping Kaiser in a room attached to Palace compound to ensure his safety and cleared the mob. Kaiser has lodged a complaint at Devaraja police station. Mysore District Journalist Association (MDJA) President S T Ravikumar has written to the police commissioner demanding action against assailants at the and to provide security for Journalists during such religious events. The Association has also condemned the incident of assault on suspicion, by Vedike activists.