HM targeted in gold smuggling case amid Cong power struggle: HDK

Bengaluru: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday alleged that Home Minister G Parameshwara is being deliberately implicated in the gold smuggling case involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao, as part of an internal power struggle within the ruling Congress party. He also claimed that the motive is to sideline Parameshwara and derail his leadership ambitions.

In a statement, Kumaraswamy noted that Parameshwara’s recent moves to organise a Dalit convention and engage with senior party leaders in New Delhi may have ruffled feathers in the party. He also referred to statements made by state Minister K N Rajanna in the assembly, hinting at surveillance and manipulation by a powerful political figure. Kumaraswamy also said Rajanna’s remarks may now be relevant given the current developments.

The Union Minister also wondered how a Congress insider came to know about the alleged smuggling attempt involving an actress and how the information reached the authorities. He raised doubts about whether the Intelligence Department, which reports directly to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, was truly unaware of these developments.

According to him, the gold smuggling case was being used to undermine Parameshwara’s credibility and block his rise within the party. A senior Congress leader, eyeing the CM’s post, may be orchestrating the situation behind the scenes. Kumaraswamy further criticised the Congress party for blaming the central government while ignoring the internal power politics unfolding within their own ranks.

Rao, the step daughter of DGP rank officer K Ramachandra Rao, was arrested on March 3 at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after arriving from Dubai. Acting on a tip-off, DRI officials detained her and recovered 14.2 kg of gold bars valued at over Rs 12.56 crore from her.