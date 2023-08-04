HM’s directions: Hate Speech, Vigilantism police display Zero tolerance

After the change in government in Karnataka, the Hindutva activists, Vigilantes and hate speakers find there is no space to hide, the police have started a big time crackdown on them, they do not wait for the complaint to be lodged but are taking suo-motto action against them. So far 12 vigilantes have been booked under various sections -the latest being two leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishat for allegedly delivering a hate speech. The VHP, Bajrang Dal and other Hindu activists are being tracked closely now by the police of the coastal district.

VHP state secretary Sharan Pumpwell and VHP Udupi district secretary Dinesh Mendon have been charged by Udupi town police following their involvement in a protest organized by VHP in Udupi on Thursday. The demonstration was held to denounce voyeurism at a paramedical college in the area. According to a complaint filed by Udupi town police SI Punith Kumar BE, Sharan Pumpwell delivered an inflammatory speech, urging the gathered women to take up arms if they felt threatened. Dinesh Mendon is also alleged to have delivered a provocative speech. Both leaders have been booked under sections 505 (1) (B&C), 506 read with 34 of IPC.

Sources within the police reported that Hindu organization leaders had agreed not to offend the sentiments of people from other religions when seeking permission for the protest. However, during the gathering at the Car Parking area on Thursday evening, Sharan Pumpwell and Dinesh Mendon incited violence. Dinesh Mendon went as far as to suggest that Muslims might have to leave Udupi within one hour if Hindus decided so, which police believe sought to promote animosity between people of different faiths.

In the aftermath, Sunil K R, Bajarang Dal regional convenor, Karnataka South, stated in a press conference in Udupi on Friday that police acted swiftly in registering a suo motu case against the Hindu leaders, whereas it took eight days to book three accused girls in the voyeurism case. He claimed that the Hindu organization leaders were only trying to create awareness among Hindu girls about the dangers of 'blackmail jihad.' If the charges against the two leaders are not dropped within three days, VHP has threatened to hold another massive protest.

Amidst the unfolding situation, Udupi district BJP president Kuyilady Suresh Nayak, MLAs Yashpal Suvarna, and Sunil Kumar condemned the police action, labelling it as appeasement politics by the Congress government.

Meanwhile, the victim involved in the voyeurism incident appeared before the Udupi court on Thursday and provided her statement under section 164 of CrPC.