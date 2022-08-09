Hoax bomb threat at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru: The airport authorities were in a tizzy on Sunday night after a piece of tissue paper with the note "Don't land, bomb on this plane" was discovered in the restroom of a Jaipur-Bengaluru flight. Before 174 passengers and 12 crew members were forced to take a handwriting test and the investigators narrowed down on two passengers as suspects, the bomb squad and Central Industrial Security Force personnel inspected the IndiGo plane and scrutinised passenger bags to declare the threat to be a hoax.

The blue-inked note said, 'Land mat karna. Iss flight mein bomb hain.' The incidence was confirmed by Anoop A. Shetty, deputy commissioner of police for the northeast. He claimed that no arrests have yet been made but that a non-cognizable report has been filed.

One of the employees noticed a torn piece of tissue on the restroom floor in the back. The captain was told by the crew member, and the captain then notified air traffic control. The CISF personnel quickly arrived at the aircraft. "The aircraft was transferred to an isolation bay close to the cargo terminal without notifying the passengers of the potentially alarming situation. They were brought into the terminal. Metal detectors were used to inspect their bags after they were taken off the aircraft," said one of the CISF sources involved in the operation.

The threat was deemed a hoax after a one-hour search. The writing of passengers was examined by a CISF squad. The test was abandoned by those who couldn't write in Hindi. Twenty people were narrowed down, and two were chosen as suspects after more investigation and questioning regarding the note. After a two-hour wait, every passenger was permitted to return home. Investigators are keeping an eye out for the two suspects.