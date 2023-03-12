Hospital ignites passion for healthcare among girl students 

Bengaluru: Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, held an awareness campaign for school students recently. The initiative aimed to inspire the subsequent generation of female healthcare professionals and motivated them to pursue careers in this sector by showcasing the most recent developments and technologies utilized in healthcare for treatment and patient care.

The students participated in a programme that included an educational tour of the hospital facility, where they saw the most sophisticated robotic surgical system, a linear accelerator, and other surgical systems in use at the hospital—true examples of our country's technological advancement in the healthcare system. This made it easier for the students to comprehend the role that technology plays in healthcare and how it is changing how we identify and treat patients.

In addition, the hospital recognised the Sheroes who went above and beyond the call of duty, exhibited compassion, bravery, and unwavering dedication without seeking recognition. The BBMP Yelahanka Division, Joint Commissioner, Poornima P V and GeetaPai, Director, Infrastructure/Cloud Architecture, Principal Architect - Kyndryl, were the honorary guests at the occasion. These Sheroes are an example to everyone and perfectly capture the essence of International Women's Day.

Commenting on the event, Poornima P V said, "Women's Day is more than just any other day in our life; it serves as a reminder that we must constantly work to advance gender equality and women's empowerment. The Aster CMI Hospital's initiative is a great example of how we can inspire young girls to pursue careers in healthcare. Through creative initiatives like telemedicine, mobile health clinics, and health camps for women, the Karnataka government is dedicated to increasing women's health and safety."

The Regional Director - Karnataka and Maharashtra Cluster, Aster DM Healthcare, Dr. Nitish Shetty said, "As we observe Women's Day in this hospital, It's vital to keep in mind that technological development has the potential to change women's lives and enhance their access to healthcare. DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality, this year's topic, emphasizes the significance of utilizing technology to close the gender gap and empower women. Technology can help us give women better healthcare and enhance their overall health outcomes, from telemedicine to wearable health equipment. In order to develop a healthcare system that is more fair and accessible for all women, it is crucial that we continue to embrace innovation and technology."

The CEO of Aster CMI Hospital, Ramesh Kumar S said, "We are honored to host this awareness campaign for International Women's Day. Women's Day is a moment to celebrate the strides achieved towards gender equality as well as to consider the work still left to accomplish in this area. We are delighted to introduce a new project to increase access to healthcare for women because as a hospital, we are dedicated to supporting the health and wellness of women. Technological innovations enable us to give our patients better, more effective care. The awareness campaign is a step in the direction of establishing a more favorable and gender-equal world, and Aster CMI Hospital is pleased to support it."