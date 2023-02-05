Hospital launches preventive oncology department 

Bengaluru: The Department of Preventive Oncology was officially inaugurated on Saturday at Fortis Bannerghatta Road in an effort to raise awareness about early cancer detection and prevention. Pooja Gandhi, a well-known film actress, inaugurated the department.

Aimed at prevention of cancers, the department will focus on early screening and detection of cancers in early stages thereby leading to high survival rates and lesser health complications.

The global burden of cancer continues to pose a significant threat to human health and well-being said Dr Niti Raizada, Senior Director - Medical Oncology & Hemato-Oncology, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru. "However, early detection and treatment can greatly enhance a patient's chances of a successful recovery. In recognition of this fact, we at Fortis are proud to announce the launch of our preventive oncology department along with cancer screening packages. This proactive approach to cancer care will not only increase the likelihood of early detection and improved patient outcomes, but it will also mitigate the financial and emotional costs associated with advanced stage cancer treatments," she added.

"I am honoured to be a part of the cancer campaign. This is a significant step towards early detection and prevention of cancers which will go a long way to reduce the cancer burden in the nation," said Pooja Gandhi, a film actress.

"The launch of a dedicated Department for Preventive Oncology is just one of the many ways we are working towards our goal of comprehensive cancer management. In fact, early detection is what makes the fight against cancer stronger and successful. This World Cancer Day, we are making it easier than ever to prioritize your health with comprehensive cancer screening packages for both men and women. It is time to take the proactive step and #DetectToProtect," said Akshay Oleti, Business Head, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru.