Hospital organises walkathon to raise awareness

Bengaluru: On the observance of National Eye Donation Fortnight, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, on Tuesday organized a walkathon aimed at raising awareness about the life-changing impact of eye donation. More than 150 students from Aurobindo School, Rajajinagar, along with doctors and staff, participated in the march to encourage the community to pledge their eyes and provide the invaluable gift of sight to those in need.

The event sought to dispel misconceptions and address barriers that often prevent individuals from donating their eyes. Students carried placards with powerful messages promoting eye donation, symbolizing their commitment to this noble cause. The walkathon was flagged off by A.R. Sapthagiri Gowda, District President, Bangalore Central BJP, and Dr. Rajani M., Joint Director (Medical), Directorate of Health & Family Welfare Services, Karnataka.