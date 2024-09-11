Live
- Trump says he doesn’t care about racial identity of Harris
- Apple reaches $5 billion in iPhone exports from India in April-August period
- Here’s How Amitabh Bachchan Became a Superstar with Salim-Javed’s Iconic Films
- Diego Gomez strikes as Paraguay stun Brazil in World Cup qualifier
- Israel releases footage of Gaza tunnel where six hostages were found dead
- Pawan Kalyan meets Revanth Reddy, hands over Rs 1 crore cheque for CM's relief fund
- Kangana Ranaut Offloads Bandra Bungalow for Rs 32 Crore
- Pawan Kalyan Reviews Eleru Overflows Amid Widespread Agricultural Devastation
- CM Revanth Reddy Attends Passing Out Parade of SI and ASI Cadets at State Police Academy
- Rahul Gandhi claims China occupied 4000 sq km land in Ladakh
Hospital organises walkathon to raise awareness
Bengaluru: On the observance of National Eye Donation Fortnight, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, on Tuesday organized a walkathon aimed at raising awareness about the life-changing impact of eye donation. More than 150 students from Aurobindo School, Rajajinagar, along with doctors and staff, participated in the march to encourage the community to pledge their eyes and provide the invaluable gift of sight to those in need.
The event sought to dispel misconceptions and address barriers that often prevent individuals from donating their eyes. Students carried placards with powerful messages promoting eye donation, symbolizing their commitment to this noble cause. The walkathon was flagged off by A.R. Sapthagiri Gowda, District President, Bangalore Central BJP, and Dr. Rajani M., Joint Director (Medical), Directorate of Health & Family Welfare Services, Karnataka.