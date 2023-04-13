Housing minister Somanna facing guru, disciple in two locations of old Mysuru

Chamarajanagara: State housing Minister V Somanna got double ticket and double responsibility. He is going to fight between guru and disciple in the election this time, and the battle has created great interest. The BJP high command has issued ticket to Somanna in Varuna constituency in old Mysuru region and Chamarajanagara constituency.

In Varuna , Somanna is facing former chief minister Siddaramaiah and in Chamarajanagara Somanna have to face congress former minister and MLA C Putta Ranga Shetty. Both are Lingayat-dominated constituencies, and the vote bank has predicted BJP's victory.

In Chamarajanagar, there were many aspirants from BJP in Chamarajanagara including Nagashri Pratap, M.Ramachandru, Vijayendra's close aide Rudresh. Somanna is entering the fray in the rapid development and will the supporters of the aspirants join hands with Somanna? Though there is no resentment for Somanna's contest in Chamarajanagara , many aspirants supporters would become neutral, feel observers.

The Housing Minister's long-time dream to contest from Chamarajanagara has came true. Somanna gave up Govindarajanagara constituency in Bengaluru and came to Chamarajanagara and he is also district in charge minister of Chamarajanagara.

In Gundlupet although there was a fight for the ticket between the sitting BJP MLA CS Niranjan Kumar and Chamul director MP Sunil constituency, Niranjan Kumar won the ticket for the 5th time. .

Kollegala Sitting BJP MLA N. Mahesh and SC Morcha district president Kinakahalli Rachaiah wanted tickets from Kollegala. N. Mahesh, who was elected from BSP last time and joined BJP, has been given ticket. Former legislator G. N Nanjunda swamy who was a strong ticket aspirant. had joined the Congress even before the election was announced, so Mahesh had started campaigning before the ticket was announced.

Former Minister H Nagappa son . Dr. Preethan, has been given the BJP ticket for the second time for Hanur constituency. Last time he contested from BJP and lost by a small margin of votes. Dr. Duttesh Kumar, Janadwani Venkatesh and Nishant were aspirants for BJP ticket . There has been a fight between Nagappa and Rajugowda family in all these elections of Hanur constituency and this will continue this time as well.

Somanna will lose from both Varuna and Chamarajanagar constituencies, Congress will win, Chamarajanagar candidate C. Puttaranga Shetty prophesied. Speaking to the media at Bisalawadi in Chamarajanagar taluk, he said that the BJP has done politics by telling lies. Congress is pro-development. So BJP will lose in both the constituencies and Congress will win. People are going to bless us. He expressed confidence that there is no strong competition between BJP-Congress and Congress will win.