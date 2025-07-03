Humiliated by CM, Dharwad ASP Narayana Bharamani opts for VRS

Dharwad: Dharwad Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Narayana Bharamani, who was recently humiliated in public by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during an event in Belagavi, has decided to take voluntary retirement. Supporting this, sources confirmed that ASP Bharamani has already written and submitted a two-page resignation letter, citing the incident of humiliation as his reason for seeking premature exit from service.

The development has caused concern within the police department and the state government, as the incident could bring negative publicity for the administration. Senior police officials are now reportedly trying to persuade Bharamani to withdraw his decision and continue in service, fearing that the episode could damage the image of the government if it becomes a larger controversy.

It may be recalled that during a Congress protest meeting in Belagavi, BJP workers displayed black flags and staged a protest while CM Siddaramaiah was addressing the gathering. Visibly angered by the disruption, the Chief Minister publicly called out to the local police official from the stage. Siddaramaiah summoned ASP Narayana Bharamani onto the dais, raised his hand at him, and expressed displeasure in front of the entire gathering — an act that drew widespread criticism for being disrespectful and demoralising to a uniformed officer.

After the video of the incident went viral, many criticised the Chief Minister’s behaviour, pointing out that humiliating a police officer publicly sets a wrong precedent and undermines the morale of the police force. Social media platforms were flooded with reactions condemning Siddaramaiah’s gesture. Reacting to the issue, BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra strongly criticised the Chief Minister’s conduct, questioning how the CM might behave behind closed doors with officers when he is capable of humiliating them publicly. Vijayendra said the episode exposed the Congress leadership’s attitude towards administrative officers and law enforcement personnel. According to sources, ASP Bharamani’s resignation letter specifically mentions the mental agony he suffered due to the public insult, stating that it has made it difficult for him to continue discharging his duties with dignity and self-respect. Meanwhile, senior police officers are reportedly in talks with Bharamani to convince him to reconsider, as his departure under such circumstances could spark a political controversy and further criticism of the ruling government.

Whether ASP Bharamani will stand firm on his decision or agree to withdraw his resignation remains to be seen. The incident has triggered a debate on the need for public leaders to maintain decorum while interacting with officials and the importance of respecting uniformed personnel who work under difficult circumstances to maintain law and order.