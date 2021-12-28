I have the strength to work tirelessly: Basavaraj Bommai

Hubli: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "365 days of the year I have the strength and inspiration to work tirelessly".

Speaking to media persons at the Hubballi airport on Tuesday, Bommai said, "I have the power to work tirelessly. I am determined to work at least 15 hours a day. My aim is to bring the Bharatiya Janata Party to power again in the 2023 elections. Preparations will be made in this regard."

The Chief Minister's statement came amidst speculations that he was suffering from a serious knee ailment and was likely to fly overseas soon for a treatment.

To a question on BJP National General Secretary in-charge of the State Arun Singh's recent statement that the party will contest Assembly polls under his leadership, Bommai said, "He is a Delhi level leader.. he has kept that confidence in me. I thank him. We in the BJP work as a team together and collectively, it's team work, as I'm the Chief Minister he has said that."