Iconic Bengaluru restaurant New Krishna Bhavan closes from December 6

Bengaluru: One of the oldest restaurants in Bengaluru, New Krishna Bhavan (NKB) will be closed from December 6. New Krishna Bhavan, opposite Sampige Theater in the heart of Malleshwaram, is famous for vegetarian meals, green masala idlis, Mandya style ragi dosas and other vegetarian dishes. However, a banner has been placed in front of the restaurant saying that it will be closed soon. This has shocked the customers.

New Krishna Bhavan was opened in 1954 with the charm of old times. Along with traditional Udupi dishes, New Krishna Bhavan is also known for its coffee and North Indian cuisine. Senior citizens say that once this restaurant used to serve more than 2500 meals a day. It is also one of the oldest restaurants that has adopted a zero waste policy by sending a separate waste to the piggery every day.

The customers themselves are not able to accept the closure of the hotel. The question has arisen about the future life of the staff who are still working here. About 100 people work here. A staff member, who has worked for the past 25 years, tearfully shared his pain, saying that finding a new job at this age is impossible.

Construction of a new hotel

The property has been sold to Bhima Jewellers. Sources close to the owner said that soon it will come completely new than it is now. Talking about this, the President of the Hotel Owners Association said that the talks have been going on since last one year and the owners have decided to sell the property.