- WhatsApp to Limit Messages to Unknown Contacts in Bid to Curb Spam
- Teaching hearts and minds: The case for emotional intelligence in schools
- Punjab: Major Train Accident Averted After Fire in Garib Rath Express
- New body takes charge of Food Processing Federation
- 100-day plan to change lives of fisherfolk: Pawan
- Gold glitters on Dhanteras despite huge price surge
- Health minister decries Jagan’s falsehoods on PPP
- Elon Musk says X to scrap heuristic: How Grok AI will screen 100M+ posts and videos to personalise feeds
- Paddy procurement process must be conducted efficiently: Collector
- Aadi Srinivas distributes over 200 temple bulls to farmers
Ignite Meraki 2025 unites young minds
Bengaluru: The 12th edition of Ignite Meraki 2025 and Ignite Career Fest 2025, organized by Ignite India Education and powered by W.T.F (Witnessing True Fashion), successfully concluded at the Courtyard by Marriott in Bangalore.
The event attracted over 10,000 registrations, featured 2,000 finalists, and included 1,000 live project presentations, affirming its significance for aspiring designers and innovators.
Keynote sessions, workshops, and portfolio reviews focused on sustainable design, AI creativity, product innovation, and future opportunities in design education.
