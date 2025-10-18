  • Menu
Ignite Meraki 2025 unites young minds
Bengaluru: The 12th edition of Ignite Meraki 2025 and Ignite Career Fest 2025, organized by Ignite India Education and powered by W.T.F (Witnessing True Fashion), successfully concluded at the Courtyard by Marriott in Bangalore.

The event attracted over 10,000 registrations, featured 2,000 finalists, and included 1,000 live project presentations, affirming its significance for aspiring designers and innovators.

Keynote sessions, workshops, and portfolio reviews focused on sustainable design, AI creativity, product innovation, and future opportunities in design education.

