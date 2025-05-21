IGNOU RC Bangalore Participates in National Lecture on "One Nation, One Election"

Bengaluru: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi, organized a Special Lecture on the topic “One Nation, One Election” on Wednesday. The event featured Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Minister of Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, as the Chief Guest.

IGNOU Regional Centre (RC), Bangalore, participated in the event through online mode, along with all other regional centres across the country. The lecture highlighted the importance of synchronising elections in India to reduce logistical challenges, financial expenditure, and the repeated use of manpower. Minister Chouhan emphasized that a unified election system would ensure more efficient governance and policy continuity while reducing administrative disruptions.

The event also featured an address by Sunil Bansal, National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who reiterated the advantages of the proposed “One Nation, One Election” framework in strengthening democratic practices and national unity.

RC Bangalore reported active participation from officers, staff, and learners, with seven learners attending the session at the campus. Additionally, five learner support centres under the Regional Centre also joined the event virtually. Learners from across India engaged in an interactive session with the dignitaries, raising pertinent questions about the impact and implementation of simultaneous elections.

Overall, the session was found to be insightful and thought-provoking, sparking discussion among learners and staff about the significance of electoral reform in the present national context.