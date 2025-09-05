Live
- GST rate cut big gift for country, says CM
- Malaria review held as per NVBDCP guidelines
- Yamuna swells past 207 metres in Delhi, water inundates nearby areas
- HC grants bail to 32 convicted in 35-yr-old caste violence case
- MLA calls for making Puttaparthi a plastic-free town
- Poachers kill farmer in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer
- OpenAI to Launch AI-Powered Jobs Platform, Taking Direct Aim at LinkedIn
- Sanjeev Nanda on the Growing Trend of Swadeshi Luxury Weddings in India
- Happy Teachers’ Day 2025 Heartfelt Wishes, Quotes, and Messages to Share With Your Beloved Mentors
- Happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, and Significance
IISc Bengaluru best university, research institute: Minister
New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras bagged the top spot in the Ministry of Education’s NIRF rankings for the seventh year in a row,...
New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras bagged the top spot in the Ministry of Education’s NIRF rankings for the seventh year in a row, followed by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, according to officials. The rankings were announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday.b Among universities, the top spot has been bagged by IISc Bengaluru, with Jawaharlal Nehru University at the second spot.
The third and fourth positions have been bagged by Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Jamia Millia Islamia. Delhi University’s Hindu College has been ranked at the top among colleges, followed by Miranda House and Hans Raj College. Kirori Mal College is at the fourth spot, while St Stephen’s College has secured the fifth position.
IISc Bengaluru is the top-ranked research institution, followed by IIT Madras. Among open universities, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is at the top spot, followed by Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru.