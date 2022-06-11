Illegal buildings: Only 50% survey done in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which has been conducting surveys for last six years, has surveyed only 50% of buildings that have been built in violation of the sanctioned plan.

The survey was commissioned from January 1, 2016. BBMP Special Commissioner (Planning) PN Ravindra said 36,759 buildings in the plan have been identified and among them a survey of 16,086 buildings has been completed.

Around 1,81,236 buildings have been identified without any sanction plan. Our first priority is to complete the survey work. The chief commissioner has instructed concerned officials to speeden up the process, he said.

3 lakh street dogs

There are more than 3 lakh street dogs in the BBMP limits. Seventy percent of dogs undergo reproductive surgery. Ravindra said 240 dogs are undergoing surgery. A helpline (6364893322) has been opened to provide information on rabies suspected dogs. He said an average of 10 cases were reported per month.

Complaint against Prahlad: Report in a week

PN Ravindra said that a complaint has been lodged against BBMP Chief Engineer (Road Infrastructure) BS Prahlad from America Road Technologies Solutions (ARTC), which supplied Python machine to fix potholes.

Notices have been issued to the complainant and Prahlad. After inquiry is conducted it will be reported to the Chief Commissioner within a week. we are not pressurised by anyone to not take any action against Prahlad. He made it clear that a fair trial would be held.