Illegal construction threatens Arkavathi River

Bengaluru: In a brazen act of encroachment, an illegal building is under construction along the banks of a water channel feeding the Arkavathi River in Madavara on outskirts of city. The channel, originally 60 feet wide, has been drastically narrowed to just 10 feet due to construction activity by a businessman named Raj Kumar. Despite issuing a formal notice, local officials have allegedly failed to take any corrective action, drawing ire from environmentalists and residents alike.

The situation took a dramatic turn when a large crack spanning nearly 200 feet appeared near the under-construction building. Built on the encroached basin of Survey No. 17/2, the building poses an imminent risk of collapse, heightening anxiety among residents living near National Highway 48. The massive crack, attributed to loads of soil dumped to facilitate illegal construction, has brought the issue into sharp focus.

“Negligence by the Madanayakanahalli municipal council has allowed this dangerous encroachment to continue unchecked,” a local resident said, pointing out that no immediate steps have been taken to mitigate the risks.

The encroachment has exacerbated an already alarming situation for the Thippagondanahalli reservoir, which relies on water from the Arkavathi River. The amount of water flowing into the reservoir has steadily declined, yet municipal authorities have failed to act. Despite a survey conducted by the government’s survey department confirming the encroachment on the river’s channel, no attempts have been made to clear the obstruction.

The Arkavathi River flows through Madavara, Ravutanahalli, Adakamaranahalli, Devannapalya, and Dasanapura near National Highway 48. Over the years, unchecked encroachments and lack of enforcement have choked the river’s flow, contributing to environmental degradation. To address this, the Bangalore water board Arkavathi-Kumudvathi River Development Authority was established, but the current state of affairs reflects its failure to enforce regulations. “The authorities’ indifference is allowing private interests to flourish at the cost of the river’s health and the safety of the public,” an environmental activist said.

Frustrated by the inaction of the municipal and development authorities, locals have voiced their concerns. “The negligence of the officials has directly impacted our lives. Not only is the river being destroyed, but the structural integrity of the area is also under threat,” said a resident of Madavara. Environmental groups and local communities are calling for swift intervention to halt the construction and restore the river’s original channel. Experts warn that further delay could lead to catastrophic consequences, including the collapse of the building and irreversible damage to the Arkavathi River.

The encroachment of the Arkavathi’s water channel is a stark reminder of the urgent need for accountability and enforcement in urban planning and environmental conservation. With pressure mounting on the authorities, all eyes are on whether they will finally act to protect the river and its dependent ecosystems.