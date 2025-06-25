I’m not so desperate to take money from the poor for house allotments’

Bengaluru: Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has strongly denied allegations of corruption in the allotment of government houses for the poor, stating that he is not the kind of person who would stoop so low as to take money from those in need.

Addressing a press conference, Zameer Ahmed Khan declared, “If anyone can prove that I accepted money to allot houses for the poor, I will resign from my post immediately — no one needs to ask me.” He added, “Taking money for houses meant for the underprivileged is an unforgivable crime. There is no room for such acts in our department.”

Referring to allegations made by senior MLA BR Patil, Khan said that an inquiry would be ordered into the matter.

“If anyone is found guilty after the investigation, strict action will be taken. I will personally speak to BR Patil regarding this,” he said.

Khan clarified that BR Patil never accused ministers or named officials, and that if anyone in the panchayat system has taken money, action will be taken once information is provided.

He also mentioned that he had informed the Chief Minister of the matter and has now gathered details from officials after returning from a tour.

Responding to MLA Beluru Gopalakrishna’s demand for his resignation, Khan said, “He is unaware of the actual process.

We ministers do not play a direct role in house allotment. Beneficiaries are selected at the Gram Panchayat level.

Even in Aland constituency, houses were allotted based on BR Patil’s recommendation letter. A total of 950 houses have been allotted so far.”