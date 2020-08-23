IMA writes to Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, expresses outrage over doctor's suicide

Bengaluru: Days after the suicide of the 43-year-old Dr SN Nagendra, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written a letter to the Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday, blaming the target-oriented approach of government officials for the tragic incident.

The letter read, "What happened to Dr SR Nagendra, Taluk Government Medical Officer of Nanjangud, Mysuru, is unfortunate. He committed suicide allegedly due to the target-oriented approach of officials. There are reasons to believe that the administration ignored the stressful situation under which he was working. A senior medical person would have understood the nuances and perhaps handled the situation with diligence and understanding."

"In general, there has been a retreat of democratic institutions and unbridled exercise of power without restraint. The medical profession does not work on targets and deadlines. These are typical office procedures," the letter said.

The state government has ordered an inquiry into the death of the doctor and advised those battling the virus not to succumb to any pressure.

The Taluk medical officer, Dr SR Nagendra, took the extreme step at his residence in the Alanahalli area of Mysore.

Nagendra's family was residing alone for the fear of spreading the virus to his family members. His colleagues alleged there was intense work pressure on him as he had been on COVID-19 duty.

OnSunday, the Zila panchayat CEO Prashant Kumar Mishra who is alleged to have put pressure on Nagendra to meet the target of conducting the antigen tests was transferred.

The state government has announced Rs 50 lakhs as compensation for the late doctor's family and a job for one of them. Regional Commissioner, Mysore has been asked to investigate the incident and submit a report in seven days.