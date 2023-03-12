IMD issues heat wave warning for some parts of Karnataka                                       

Bengaluru: A heat wave warning was issued for sections of Karnataka on Friday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), who stated that scorching temperatures are extremely likely to continue over isolated areas of Coastal Karnataka through Sunday.

The maximum temperatures were expected to be three to four degrees above normal until Sunday at a few locations over Coastal Karnataka, according to the weather agencies, who also predicted that districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada would experience a heat wave.

However, over Coastal Karnataka, minimum temperatures are expected to be three to four degrees Celsius below normal through Saturday and two to three degrees below normal through Sunday.

Hassan district had an average minimum temperature of 13.3 degrees Celsius, according to the KSNDMC, and areas of Chikkamagaluru, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Hassan, and Shivamogga districts saw minimum temperatures between nine and 11 degrees Celsius.

However, the state's average highest temperature, which was measured in the Uttara Kannada district, was 36.7 degrees Celsius. According to the centre, a high temperature between 32 and 38 degrees Celsius was recorded across 78% of the state's geographic area. Several locations in the Uttara Kannada, Kalaburagi, and Yadgir districts recorded maximum temperatures in the region of 38 to 40 degrees Celsius, it continued.

The highest maximum temperature on Friday was 37.6 degrees Celsius in Karnataka's Panambur and Honavar, while the lowest minimum was 12.2 degrees Celsius in Bagalkote. The IMD has issued a warning for surface winds, stating that isolated areas of interior Karnataka could see strong surface surface winds with speeds of up to 30 kmph.

The department predicted a partly cloudy sky with surface winds that could occasionally be severe for Bengaluru.

Up until Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to hover around 32 and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively.