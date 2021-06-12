In Bengaluru, A Nigerian Was Engaged In A Kidney Trade

Adudim Obinna, a 30-year-old Nigerian, was recently arrested on charges of overstaying after police raided his home in Bagalur, the city's north east division.

During their investigation, cops discovered that Obinna was defrauding the public by offering to facilitate the sale and purchase of kidneys for a large sum of money.

The police officials said that Obinna would post messages on social media saying he deals in kidneys and that anyone in need of an organ or willing to sell one should contact him. The police have yet to reveal the amount of money that the accused swindled.

Cops went to Obinna's house in Jagalahatti village on the night of June 8 after receiving information that he was overstaying. Police detained him for further questioning and later arrested him after discovering his involvement in the kidney racket.

An investigation officer said that while they were checking his documents they discovered that his visa had expired on April 18 of this year. They also found out that he had tried to delete some important emails from his laptop.

Upon further investigation, they discovered a slew of emails and messages claiming that he deals in kidneys and that those in need or looking to sell should contact him.

The accused was detained as a Foreigner. Act, Information Technology Act, and IPC Section 420 concerning cheating and dishonestly inducing property delivery.