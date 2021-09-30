In Karnataka, Classes 1–5 May Reopen Following The Dasara Holiday

After the Dasara holidays, the Education Department plans to reopen offline sessions for Standards 1-5, while there is mixed reaction to the decision. BC Nagesh, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, informed that preparations are being made to reopen primary schools, but that approval from the Covid Technical Advisory Committee is still pending.



The Department of Public Instructions announced in June that the Dasara holidays will last 11 days, from October 10 to 20. Classes 6-12 will begin operating at full capacity on October 1 in districts with a Covid positive rate of less than 1%, according to the minister.

The schools will be open five days a week, with Saturdays and Sundays reserved for cleaning and sanitising. The agency is putting together a plan to bring back the mid-day food programme, but the final decision will be made after October 1.

While youngsters are looking forward to starting school again, some parents are concerned. He want to go back to school, Quincy, a Class 5 student from a Koramangala private school, said. His friends and instructors will be able to see him. Other stakeholders, however, aren't as enthusiastic.

In a letter to Minister Nagesh, the Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA) of Karnataka requested that courses be reopened shift by shift. He is not sure why there's such a rush to start offline programmes for unvaccinated tiny children.

It is difficult for anyone! After it was reported that a Covid cluster was growing at a PU college in Anekal, Suman Jain commented, they can't take a risk at this moment.

There will be no increase in engineering fees this year.

The Department of Higher Education has persuaded private engineering institutions not to raise fees this year. The institutions had requested a 30% raise, but the department postponed it due to the Covid crisis. While a spokesperson from the college organisation said that the department had agreed to a 10% annual raise beginning next year, an official rejected it.