In ‘Taliban-style’ justice, woman beaten brutally outside mosque

Davanagere: An incident of violence has rocked the city of Davanagere, where a 38-year-old woman, Shabeena Banu, was brutally assaulted with sticks and pipes by a group of men outside a mosque. The attack was captured on video and has since gone viral, triggering widespread outrage and raising serious questions about the role of informal justice systems in India.

Six men identified as Mohammad Niyaz (32), Mohammad Gauspeer (45), Chand Basha (35), Inayat Ullah(51), Dastagir (24), and Rasool T R (42) have been arrested in connection with the assault. Shabeena is currently receiving treatment for severe injuries at a local hospital.

The incident stems from a domestic dispute between Shabeena Banu and her husband, Jameel Ahmed. According to police reports, the conflict began on April 7, when Shabeena’s relative, Nasreen (32), and an acquaintance named Fayaz visited her home in Tavarekere village, located in Channagiri taluk of Davanagere district.

The trio briefly stepped out before returning to Shabeena’s house. When Jameel returned home and found the guests, he became enraged. Jameel took his grievance to the Jama Masjid in Tavarekere, filing a complaint against his wife, Nasreen, and Fayaz. Two days later, on April 9, Shabeena, Nasreen, and Fayaz were summoned to the mosque in Davanagere. What followed was a horrifying act of violence. According to Shabeena’s formal complaint lodged with the Channagiri police on April 11, a group of men ambushed her outside the mosque, attacking her with sticks, pipes, and thick ropes. She also alleged that the mob attempted to stone her, with the apparent intent to kill her. Nasreen and Fayaz were also reportedly assaulted, though Shabeena bore the brunt of the attack. The incident was recorded on video by onlookers, showing a chaotic scene with Shabeena being beaten while a crowd gathered around.

The viral video sparked immediate public outrage, prompting swift action from the authorities. The Channagiri police launched an investigation and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. On April 11, following Shabeena’s formal complaint, the six men were arrested.

According to reports, the arrested include a driver, a scrap dealer, a bike mechanic, a fisherman, a juice vendor and a local resident.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of attempted murder. Police have not ruled out further arrests as the investigation continues.

Shabeena, a house help by profession, sustained severe injuries in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Davanagere. Her condition, while stable, underscores the brutality of the assault.

Several social media users have labeled the incident as “Taliban-style justice” and “Sharia Justice” pointing to this case where a mosque and community leaders take on quasi-judicial roles in

resolving disputes.