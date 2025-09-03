India marks historic debut at World Masters Orienteering Championship in Spain

Bengaluru: For the first time in history, Indias flag was raised at the World Masters Orienteering Championship (WMOC), as Bengaluru’s Sayeesha Sridhara Kirani represented the nation at the prestigious event held in Girona, Spain, organized by the Catalan Orienteering Federation (FCOC) and sanctioned by the International Orienteering Federation (IOF), Sweden.

Competing among over 3,000 athletes from 50 countries, Sayeesh created a landmark moment as the only and first Indian athlete to participate ever at this century-old sports world masters championship, the sport is also known as the Thinking Sport.

About Orienteering

A global thinking sport originating in Sweden more than 100 years ago, Orienteering combines speed, stamina, and sharp decision-making skills. Athletes navigate through unknown terrain using only a specialized map and compass, racing across forests, cities, mountains, or even water and snow. The sport features multiple disciplines Foot-O (Sprint & Forest), MTB-O, Kayak-O, and Ski-O with age categories from under-10 to 100 years. Globally recognized for developing cognitive skills, leadership, and decision-making, Orienteering is part of the World Games and is gearing up for its entry into the Olympic.

Sayeesh’s journey: Inspiring the next generation

Standing at the start line in Spain as the only Indian gave me goosebumps, said Sayeesha Sridhara Kirani. “This journey is bigger than me, it’s about writing India’s story in Orienteering. I believe that with the right ecosystem, we can nurture talent and create opportunities for Indian athletes to make their mark on the global stage.”

Under his leadership, NthAdventure Orienteering Club has been building the sport from the ground up conducting training, workshops, races, and awareness programs. In 2024, the club clinched one Gold and two Silver medals at the Indonesia Orienteering Championship and represented India at the Asian Orienteering Championship in Thailand and Singapore.

The Road Ahead Building an Indian Orienteering Ecosystem NthAdventure has been working relentlessly to bring Orienteering to India not just as a sport, but as a tool for youth development, adventure tourism, and life-skills training, said Ajita Madan, Founder of NthAdventure.

“Sayeeshs achievement is proof that India holds immense untapped potential in Orienteering. Our mission now is to build athletes for upcoming Asian, World Championships and other global events, as well as hosting internationally recognised events in India, while preparing for the World Games 2029. With the right support from government and other stakeholders, India has the opportunity to emerge as a serious global contender.”