India thrives under Modi’s leadership: Karandlaje

Mangaluru: Shobha Karandlaje, the Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour & Employment, spoke to the press, celebrating the transformative impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership over the past decade. Reflecting on his 11 years as Prime Minister and prior 13 years as Gujarat’s Chief Minister, she praised PM Modi’s commitment to reshaping India into a global powerhouse. Karandlaje emphasised that Modi’s 2014 election was a turning point for a nation frustrated with the previous Congress-led UPA government.

“The people wanted a leader who could deliver,” she said. “Modi brought a clear agenda. A corruption-free administration, global stature for India, robust development, and uncompromised security.” According to her, these promises have been fulfilled. Addressing claims by Karnataka’s state government that the central government has withheld funds, Karandlaje presented figures. She claimed that Karnataka received Rs. 1.44 lakh crore from 2004 to 2014 to 2014, compared to Rs. 5.42 lakh crore between 2014 and 2024, which is a 275% surge. She challenged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to address what she called “baseless allegations” and focus on governance.