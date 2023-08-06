Indian railways developed a lot after Modi came to power in union ; Prahlad Joshi

Dharwad: Union minister Prahlad Joshi said that prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations under the Amrit Yojana today, marking the implementation of the Amrit Bharat Station scheme for a total of 1,309 railway stations in India. The ambitious project, aimed at transforming railway infrastructure and facilities, Adressing the gathering during the renovation program at Alnavar railway station in Dharwad on Sunday he said Amrit yojana aimed at transforming railway infrastructure and facilities,

Joshi praised the Narendra Modi government for its commitment to the development of railway stations in small towns. He highlighted the long-standing demand for the enhancement of Alnavara railway station and how it remained unaddressed until the current government took action in 2014.

"The development of Alnavara railway station and many others had been a long-pending demand. Previous governments received suggestions, but it remained stagnant until the Narendra Modi government came into power. Since then, we have gradually initiated development work, and today we are launching a program to renovate 508 railway stations in small towns across the entire country," Minister Joshi stated.

Emphasizing the importance of cleanliness, the Union Minister credited the current government for taking significant steps in improving station hygiene. He shared that railways were not being adequately maintained earlier, but the Modi government accelerated cleanliness initiatives, ensuring a cleaner and more appealing environment for passengers.

In addition to the redevelopment efforts, Minister Joshi unveiled plans to introduce shopping complexes at railway stations in major cities, intending to make these stations vibrant centers of public attraction.

The Union Minister also shed light on the advancement of railway infrastructure and the shift towards electrification. He mentioned that previously, trains covered a distance of 20,000 kilometers without electrification, but under the present government, the electrification has been extended to 37,000 kilometers, reducing reliance on imported petroleum. The Amrit Bharat Station scheme aims to create modern and passenger-friendly railway stations, enhancing travel experiences for millions of commuters. With the launch of this transformative project, the government envisions a dynamic and efficient railway network that serves the needs of citizens across the nation.

The redevelopment of 508 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme will witness an investment of Rs. 24,470 crore. Among the states benefitting from this initiative, Karnataka will see the upgrade of 13 stations, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 55 stations, Rajasthan with 55 stations, Bihar with 49 stations, and Maharashtra with 44 stations, among others.