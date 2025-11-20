India’s first ‘Quantum City’ blueprint unveiled at Bengaluru Tech Summit

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Tuesday unveiled the country’s first-ever Quantum City concept at the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS 2025), marking a significant move to establish the State as a global hub for quantum technologies. The project, proposed at Hesaraghatta on the outskirts of the city, is part of the Karnataka Quantum Mission backed by a Rs 1,000-crore investment.

Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science & Technology N.S. Boseraju, who released the concept at the Quantum Technology Roundtable, said Karnataka intends not only to lead India’s research efforts but also to become an exporter of quantum hardware, cloud services and specialised talent.

“Karnataka has the capability to build the quantum technologies of the future and export them to the world,” he said, noting that 2025 being marked as the International Year of Quantum Science adds significance to the State’s push.

Planned as India’s first integrated quantum cluster, the proposed Quantum City will include advanced research laboratories, a dedicated Quantum Hardware Park, cryogenic and precision testing facilities, quantum cloud and data clusters, and a startup district for deep-tech and quantum ventures.

It is envisioned as an end-to-end ecosystem connecting research, incubation, manufacturing and commercial deployment.

The concept video was unveiled in the “Labs to Market” session in the presence of ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan, IISc Professor Arindam Ghosh and other experts.

Boseraju also highlighted the State Cabinet’s recent approval of Rs 1,136 crore to establish a Quantum Supremacy Centre in Bengaluru, aimed at advancing quantum chip fabrication.

“While the rest of the country is still beginning discussions on semiconductors, Karnataka is already advancing towards quantum chip manufacturing,” he said.

The Minister added that several global organisations, following his recent visit to Switzerland, had shown interest in collaborating on the project, with work underway to establish a Swiss–Karnataka Quantum Collaboration Centre.

The Roundtable saw participation from multiple ministers, industry

leaders, researchers and startups who discussed global partnerships, private-sector engagement and strategies to position Karnataka as a major quantum export hub.