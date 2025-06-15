India’s First Quantum Technology Conference Set for July 2025 in Karnataka

Bengaluru:

Karnataka will host India’s first-ever Quantum Technology Conference in July 2025, with preparations officially underway, state Minister for Science and Technological Development N.S. Boseraju announced on Wednesday.

Chairing a high-level meeting with senior officials from the Department of Science and Technology, Boseraju directed the department to initiate formal planning for the two-day conference, which is expected to bring together leading quantum researchers, technologists, and policymakers from India and abroad.

The event is being positioned as a platform to showcase Karnataka’s growing ambition in the emerging field of quantum technologies and to promote cross-border collaboration. Officials said invitations are being extended to countries with significant achievements in quantum research and applications.

“Quantum technology is redefining the frontiers of science and innovation. Karnataka is committed to building a robust quantum ecosystem in the country,” Boseraju said, adding that the state government continues to support the establishment of the Quantum Research Park at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

The conference is expected to feature panel discussions, research presentations, and industry sessions aimed at advancing both academic inquiry and commercial innovation in quantum science. Officials described the event as a strategic step in line with the state’s larger science and technology policy goals.

The meeting was attended by Smt. Ekrup Kaur, Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, Mr. Sadashiva Prabhu, Managing Director of the Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society, and other senior officials.

The initiative aligns with the broader vision of the Karnataka government to drive industrial growth and societal transformation through emerging technologies, state officials said.