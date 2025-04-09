India’s first separate cyber investigation unit launched in State

Bengaluru: The state government has launched the cyber investigation unit, which has been set up separately to curb cybercrimes and investigate those cases. Bhushan Borase has been appointed as the DIG of this unit, and the government is moving to deploy officers and staff including the IGP and SP in a phased manner.

Pranav Mohanty has been given the responsibility of heading the unit, and an official order in this regard is yet to be issued. In the wake of the increase in cybercrimes, State Director General of Police Alok Mohan had submitted a proposal to the government to set up a separate unit to investigate them. The government has given the green signal to this proposal.

The police department has requested the government to provide a grant of Rs 272 crore for the establishment of the cyber investigation unit. However, the government has agreed to release only Rs 5 crore for the unit in the first phase. Assistance has been sought for the purchase of a cyber lab and technical equipment.

When law and order is good in the state, more capital flows in. If capital comes, it will help in creating jobs and finding a solution to the unemployment problem. Therefore, CM Siddaramaiah said that the police should work towards creating an atmosphere of peace, tranquility and fearlessness in the society.

Speaking at the ‘Police Flag Day’ and the ‘Chief Minister’s Medal’ distribution ceremony to 472 police officers and personnel held at the KSRP parade ground in Koramangala, he said that law and order, investment, development and job creation are interrelated. Karnataka is at the forefront among the developed states. He appreciated the role played by the police department in moving the state towards the path of development.