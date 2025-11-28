India’s only applied AI conference for human resources to be held in city on Dec 18

Bengaluru: Phenom, the leader in applied AI that helps organisations hire faster, develop better and retain longer, today announced IAMPHENOM India 2025, the country’s first and only HR conference dedicated to AI, automation and experience, taking place on Thursday, December 18 at the Hilton Embassy Bengaluru.

Building on the success of the flagship IAMPHENOM conference in Philadelphia, USA and IAMPHENOM Europe in Munich, Germany, IAMPHENOM India offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for HR and talent leaders to explore how AI is solving today’s most critical workforce challenges. With 800+ attendees from HR, TA, HRIT, and the C-suite, the full-day event will feature customer success stories, live product demonstrations, and actionable strategies to unlock efficiency, elevate hiring, accelerate development, and drive retention.

The 2025 theme, Illuminating AI and Automation in the Talent Journey, will spotlight how applied AI is setting a new standard in the way work is designed, talent is mobilized and operations are orchestrated across the full talent lifecycle. The agenda will focus on what this means from a CEO’s perspective, how CHROs and IT leaders can embed it into their people strategy, and the role of change management in ensuring successful implementation.

Attendees will experience live demos and walkthroughs of Phenom’s latest AI and agent innovations, including:

• Conversational Voice Screening Agent - the most advanced, enterprise-ready agentic conversational interview solution in the market, combining AI, automation and a human-like experience to dramatically accelerate screening while improving candidate experience and recruiter productivity.

• Phenom Unified Orchestration Engine - adaptive intelligence that combines decision engines with simulations guided by agent operating policies and human-in-the-loop governance to orchestrate workflows across the talent ecosystem.

It can identify bottlenecks, create alternative pathways when rules don’t fit, and ensure every action is policy-compliant and explainable.

• Phenom Enterprise Talent Optimization & Work Redesign - AI instantly maps workforce implications: identifying required skills, affected roles, and tasks that can be automated or AI-augmented.

Powered by task ontologies, it sets the foundation for dynamic workforce and succession planning and skill governance, while AI agents eliminate manual data maintenance.

“At IAMPHENOM India 2025, we’re creating a space for transformative conversations and practical learning,” said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and Co-founder, Phenom.

“India is a global epicenter of talent innovation, and this is the only event that will empower organizations to act decisively with AI strategies that unlock human potential at scale to hire faster, develop better and retain longer.”