Indo-American Workshop on Hazardous Materials Management

Moodbidri: Experts participating in the first ever Indo-US workshop on Hazardous materials have called for a responsible and scientific handling of the hazardous materials of all classes. The event, a collaborative effort by the Academy of Certified Hazardous Materials Managers (ACHMM) – India Chapter, Alva’s Allied Health Sciences College, and Alva’s Institute of Technology, brought together experts from India and the United States.

Inaugurating the workshop, Dr Rampur Vishwanath, founder and president of ACHMM-India Chapter, underscored the importance of scientific methods in managing hazardous materials to promote human and environmental sustainability. “Handling hazardous materials is a collective responsibility. Sharing knowledge and expertise can make a significant difference,” he remarked. Dr Vishwanath added that the workshop would introduce students to 18 of the 30 innovative management models developed by ACHMM.

Vivek Alva, managing trustee of Alva’s Education Foundation, lauded ACHMM-India Chapter for its efforts to raise awareness about hazardous materials management, a subject often overlooked in India. He urged students to use the knowledge gained from the workshop to take up responsible handling practices.

The workshop features eminent resource persons, including Dr Lakshmikant H., Regional Environment Officer, Karnataka Pollution Control Board, Mangaluru; senior environmental specialists from the United States, Sarah Hoffman, Carl Heck, and Jennifer James; and Prof. Richie Spangler from Georgia Institute of Technology.











