Infosys collaborates with Motherhood Hospitals to foster learning in healthcare 

Bengaluru: Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, on Wednesday announced that it has signed an MoU with Motherhood Hospitals, a specialty hospital chain providing women and child-care, to digitally upskill learners in the healthcare sector through Infosys Springboard. This first-of-its-kind collaboration will democratize healthcare education for school students, graduates, and lifelong learners, giving them access to masterclasses in health-related topics.

Furthermore, Infosys Springboard will empower learners to develop a deep understanding of the healthcare industry through free interactive sessions with healthcare experts. Additionally, masterclasses on health-related themes will be held for learners registered on Infosys Springboard. The initiative will aim to educate them while opening new avenues for people looking to pursue careers in the sector. This collaboration will also enable nurses, customer care executives and the administrative staff at companies under Motherhood Hospitals to benefit from a comprehensive learning and development program.

Congruent with its ESG Vision 2030, Infosys aims to enable digital skills at scale and empower over 10 million people in India by 2025 through the Infosys Springboard program. Infosys Springboard continues to expand its reach to learners by growing its thriving community to more than 5 million registered users in India, since its launch. Shedding light on the idea behind this initiative, Senior Vice President and Head – Education, Training and Assessment, Infosys, Thirumala Arohi said, "Infosys' collaboration with Motherhood Hospitals strengthens its long-established commitment towards democratizing knowledge and learning for lifelong learners. The success of the Infosys Springboard program has been elevated with this collaboration, which offers young, ardent learners the opportunity to scale up their knowledge of healthcare, harness career opportunities and monetize their passion for this rapidly growing industry."

The Motherhood Hospitals, CEO, Vijayarathna Venkatraman said, "Our association with Infosys Springboard strengthens our commitment towards continuous learning and growth of talent within the Motherhood Hospitals network. We are certain, that through this strategic collaboration, we can enhance their knowledge and equip them with skills to make better impact in the healthcare service industry."