Insights presented on genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2

Bengaluru: Strand Life Sciences, a genomics-based research and diagnostics company, presented insights from its COVID- 19 genomic surveillance initiative of sequencing 12,800 SARS-CoV-2 samples from the city of Bengaluru, as a part of the 'Celebrating Covid Genomic Sequencing and Surveillance effort in Karnataka' event at Bengaluru.

The event was presided over by Dr Ashwath Narayan CN, Minister of Higher Education, IT & BT, Govt of Karnataka, Dr. Thrilok Chandra, IAS, Special Health Commissioner, BBMP, Dr. Ramesh Hariharan, CEO & Co-Founder, Strand Life Sciences, , Prof. Rajesh Sundaresan, IISc, Professor, Dr Vishal US Rao, Member of Genomic Surveillance Committee, Karnataka, and Director - Head and Neck Oncology, HCG Cancer Hospital, and Prof. Rakesh Mishra, Director, Tata Institute for Genetics and Society.

RTPCR +ve samples were collected between July, 2021 and June, 2022 from various laboratories in Bengaluru, Karnataka, with due permissions from BBMP. These samples were then sequenced and analyzed for variants and strains at Strand's laboratories, and the findings were conveyed to the Karnataka State and BBMP public health officials in conjunction with INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics Consortium) labs like InStem, the key stakeholders for this project. The project was supported primarily by philanthropic funding from IN Covid Support, supplemented with funding from organisations like ACT Covid Response Collective.

Commenting on the report, Dr. Ramesh Hariharan, CEO and Co-Founder, Strand Life Sciences, said, "We are proud to have contributed 38% of the samples submitted from Karnataka to major public databases. In hindsight, there was an opportunity to spot the emergence of the Delta strain at least a month before it caused its tragic mayhem. We learned from that and have since been tracking the virus closely and providing timely information to the Government of Karnataka and BBMP. We would like to thank the Government of Karnataka and BBMP officials as well as all our funding partners for their invaluable support, which allowed us as a society to stay on top of the virus."

Karnataka Minister of HE, IT and BT, Dr Ashwath Narayan CN said, "A vital component of managing public health is keeping up with virus mutations and lineages. We have taken active measures to encourage genomic sequencing to enable detection of new variants proactively. This effort by Strand Life Sciences has played a significant role in understanding the spread and identifying relevant solutions to control the spread of the virus."

The Member of Genomic Surveillance Committee, Karnataka, and Director - Head and Neck Oncology, HCG Cancer Hospital, Dr. Vishal US Rao said, "As new variants of coronavirus continue to emerge, genomic surveillance has an important role to play in bringing the pandemic under control. In order to contribute effectively, we must continue to build tools and sustainable systems for genomic surveillance which can then be leveraged to other pathogens. We plan to continue sequencing of human SARS-CoV-2 cases to ensure that public health officials stay informed and implement appropriate measures"

The BBMP Special Commissioner Health, Dr. K V Thrilok Chandra said, "Genomic Surveillance has played a central role in ramping up health infrastructure as well as in introducing new measures to curtail the spread of Covid-19. I would like to congratulate the entire team of Strand Life Sciences for undertaking this ambitious project and sharing key insights on SARS-CoV-2 variants"

The Member Genomic Surveillance Committee of GoK and Chairman of the Science Advisory Board, Strand Life Sciences, Dr. Vijay Chandru said, "The success of the new PPP triumvirate of public health, private technology and philanthropy in the delivery of cutting-edge and world-class genomic surveillance during the last one year in Karnataka, is a remarkable achievement that needs to be talked about and celebrated. It is testimony to the cooperation we have between industry, academia and the government in Karnataka.

Genomic surveillance of this class requires a remarkable convergence of prowess in biotechnology and information technology and sophistication in health systems delivery and it is Bengaluru's excellence in all these spheres that have come together in response to the pandemic to demonstrate that pandemic preparedness can be a very positive outcome of this challenging period that we have lived through."

A total of 12,800 RT PCR positive COVID-19 samples were sequenced at Strand Life Sciences during the time period between July 2021 and June 2022. These samples were collected from the various wards across Karnataka, with a focus on Bengaluru.